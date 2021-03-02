Jim and I want to offer our sympathies at the loss of dear Jean. Jean was a pleasure to get to know. Very kind and gave much of herself to others. She added brightness to the day. (And she made delicious cookies. ) She helped our family, especially my dad during a period of our own family's loss. I will never forget her kindness which helped so much at the time. I will always think of her very fondly. Very Sincerely, Penny Krieger

Penny Pepler Krieger April 14, 2021