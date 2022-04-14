Jean Moore April 12, 2022 Jean Moore, age 89, of Scottsbluff, died at Heritage Estates. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 15, at 2:00pm at First Christian Church in Scottsbluff with Reverend George Kilmer officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
. Jean was born on August 14, 1932 in Melbeta, Nebraska, to Melvin Nichols and Ruth Mullens. She received her early education in Melbeta, graduating from Melbeta High School. She married Andrew Moore on February 4, 1951 in Scottsbluff, where they made their home. They were members of First Christian Church, and Jean was in the choir there, where she was able to express her love of music and dancing. Her hobbies included sewing, reading, gardening, carpentry, and art. She studied Spanish and art and took some classes in knitting. After working for Roosevelt School, she was a switchboard operator for Lockwood Corporation for 14 years. Jean and Andy enjoyed traveling. Andy drove, and Jean was the navigator. They took a trip to the British Isles for their 50th wedding anniversary, and together they visited all of the states, excluding Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Canada and Australia. She was a loving mom and grandma who enjoyed family gatherings. Survivors include daughters, Jean Maley and Leslie Moore; son, Scott (wife Marcia) Moore; grandchildren, Travis Maley, Sherree (Justin) Polk, Ryan Moore, Kirstee (Patrick) Schutte, Kailah (Aaron) Luna; eleven great-grandchildren; and two nieces, Pam Schafer and Leanna Newman. Preceding her in death are her parents; husband; sister, Lucy Petersen; and nephew Rick Petersen.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 14, 2022.