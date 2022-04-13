Jeannie Pieper April 7, 2022 Funeral Services for Jeannie Pieper of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held Monday, April 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Hay Springs, Nebraska. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Scottsbluff on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 2:30 PM. Wilhelmina Jean (Straetker) Pieper, age 88, of Hay Springs, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Jeannie was born on July 17, 1933, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She was the daughter of Hubert and Agnes Straetker. Jeannie attended kindergarten through 6th grade in Scottsbluff. Beginning in 7th grade, Jeannie and her sister, Rita, were driven by their parents or took the train each week to Alliance, Nebraska, to attend St. Agnes Academy. Jeannie graduated from St. Agnes in 1951. After graduation, Jeannie attended St. Mary's College in Xavier, Kansas. She later continued her education by completing classes through WNCC. On February 14, 1953, Jeannie married Bernard (Bud) Pieper at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff. Bud and Jeannie lived on a farm east of Scottsbluff close to Bud's parents, Henry and Agnes Pieper. They welcomed children, Mark, and then Marie, before buying a farm in 1957 and moving to Mirage Flats south of Hay Springs. Their children, Matthew, Marlene, and Michael were born during the time they lived on Mirage Flats. Bud and Jeannie eventually moved with their children to Alliance where the kids attended school at St. Agnes Academy and Bud commuted back and forth to the farm. In 1971, the family returned to the farm where they lived until Bud and Jeannie retired. After spending their years in the Hay Springs, Alliance, and Scottsbluff areas, Jeannie lived with Bud in Pioneer Manor Nursing Home until the time of her death. Jeannie enjoyed visiting friends, playing cards, knitting, crocheting and practicing her faith; however, her family was the most important thing in her life. She loved spending time with her large family. Every individual in Jeannie's family had a special place in her heart and she made it known to them. She was engaged in their lives and kept close contact with all of them. Jeannie was preceded in death by her father, Hubert, her mother, Agnes, sister, Rita Lanz and her husband, Kenneth, grandson, Travis Pieper, mother in-law and father in-law, Henry and Agnes Pieper, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Jo and Leland Buehler, Albert Hoelsken, Rita and Emmanuel Zitterkopff, and Ed Strueby, and numerous friends and extended family. Jeannie is survived by her husband, Bernard (Bud) Pieper of Hay Springs, children Mark Pieper (Debra) of Hay Springs, Marie Sullivan (Kevin) of Elkhorn, NE, Matthew Pieper (Joleen) of Hay Springs, Marlene Heiting (Brett) of Hay Springs, and Michael Pieper of Chicago, IL, grandchildren Amy Barton (Kenneth), Tate Pieper, Megan Edwards (Brian), Marcus Gering, Mia Hogins (Elijah), Macs Gering (Jessica), Brant Pieper (Lyndsey), Blake Pieper (Tasha), Tovah Connealy (Dan), Greg Heiting (Megan), Corey Heiting (Barb), and Tony Heiting (Kyli), 35 great-grandchildren, her sisters-in-law, Agnes Hoelsken and JoAnn Strueby, and numerous nieces, nephews and their families. The family requests memorials in Jeannie's memory be given to St Columbkille's Catholic Church, Pioneer Manor Nursing Home, or memorials of one's choice to benefit children and/or education. Jeannie loved well and is well-loved, and she will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.



Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 13, 2022.