Jennie Vostades June 14, 2021 Jennie Vostades, 91, of Gering, passed away on June 14, 2021 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado. Visitation will be from 3-6 PM on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Christ The King Catholic Church in Gering. The Rosary will be recited at 6 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Friday, June 25th at Christ The King with Father Mike McDonald and Father Vijumon Thomas officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Gering Memorial Chapel facebook page. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be given to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left by visiting Jennie's Tribute Page at www.geringchapel.com
Jennie was born March 8, 1930 in Bayard, Nebraska to Geronimo and Bascilia Rocha Perez. She attended various elementary schools in the Valley, graduating from Scottsbluff High School in 1948. She attended and graduated from Scottsbluff College in 1951. Jennie was united in marriage to Patrick Vostades on November 27, 1954 and made their home in Gering. To this union seven children were born. Jennie worked for the Gering Public Schools for 26 years as a Teacher's Aide at Geil Elementary where she will be fondly remembered as "Grandma Jennie." After retiring from the Gering School System, she joined the Foster Grandparent Program continuing her joy of working with children for another 20 years. Jennie was devoted to her faith and attended Christ The King Catholic Church and Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church and was a member of the 3rd Order of Carmelites. Jennie enjoyed spending time with her family enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed attending family parties and dancing with her many nephews. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading books, word search puzzles, watching Classic TV shows, and playing her keyboard. Jennie is survived by her children: Patrick Jr, Philip (Jobita), Timothy, Paul Blasé, Pamela Altamirano, and Patricia; grandchildren: Zachary, Erin (Vincent), Zane, Ethan, Charlie (Natalie), Kathy, and Jessica; great-grandchildren: Arion, Elysia, Ace, Camila, Liam, Sophia, David, Chaya, and Simeon; brothers Dean, Leo, and Ramon Perez; sister Paula Aguilar; nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Jennie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Patrick, infant son Paul Ray, grandson Chester, three brothers, and seven sisters.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.