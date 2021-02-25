Menu
Jerrod Livengood
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel
3201 Avenue B
Scottsbluff, NE
Jerrod Scott Livengood February 22, 2021 Jerrod Scott Livengood, 43, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be given in care of the family for a designation at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com Jerrod was born October 7, 1977 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Scott and Cathy (Dittenber) Livengood. He attended Child Development Center and ESU 13 until he received a tracheotomy and feeding tube which required him to be at home with his mom and dogs full-time. The family joined Zion Evangelical Church in 2003 and Jerrod's non-verbal affirmation of faith was an inspiration to those in attendance. He loved interacting with his church family and enjoyed attending services, especially the music. Jerrod was a true Gift from God: he woke up with a smile every morning and went to bed with a smile every night. He was a vessel for God; he proved faith didn't have to be spoken, only shown. Jerrod is survived by his mother Cathy Livengood; sister and brother-in-law: Marci and J.J. Meyer; nephew Jake Meyer; paternal grandmother Nina Jackson; aunt and uncle: Debbie and Larry Steinbrecher; uncle and aunt: Terry and Pat Livengood; cousins: Amy (Jeremy) Gittlein, Lori (John) Mcarthur, Beth (Brian) Mullen, Stacie (Luke) Ward, and Brenda (Shane) Hess; special cousin Trisha (Ryan) Foote; his canine companions: Chase, Reece, and Dexter; and three great aunts. Jerrod was preceded in death by his dad; maternal grandparents: Rhine and Leah Dittenber; and paternal grandfathers: Earl Livengood and James R. Jackson.
Published by The Star-Herald on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kathy, I was Jerrod's van driver at Child Development Center from 1982 to 1986. I have always wondered and thought about all my "kids on my bus"! Jerrod was 43! I'm so happy that he is with the Lord, and he is living free and happy looking into the face of his Saviour! My deepest condolences to you, Marci, and your families. Stacey
Stacey Schild
February 26, 2021
Cathy , God will give you strength during this difficult time. You are very special mother . Beautiful memories can´t ever be taken away it will keep you going. Jerrod was a very special young man. Love Kevin and pat
Kevin & pat meier
February 25, 2021
Cathy, What a journey you have had with this special young man! Many memories of Jerrod. No matter what we are never ready for them to die! Thoughts and prayers to you and the family!
Cheryl Svoboda
February 25, 2021
Sending love and sympathy to Cathy and the family. Jerrod now is a special angel in heaven. Jerrod´s well lived life was a reflection of family love and dedication.
Joan Eigenberg
February 25, 2021
