Kathy, I was Jerrod's van driver at Child Development Center from 1982 to 1986. I have always wondered and thought about all my "kids on my bus"! Jerrod was 43! I'm so happy that he is with the Lord, and he is living free and happy looking into the face of his Saviour! My deepest condolences to you, Marci, and your families. Stacey

Stacey Schild February 26, 2021