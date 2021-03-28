Jessica (Jesse) Rose Marino March 13, 2021 "I am but an instrument...Jesus plays the music." Jessica Rose Marino was born at her home in E. Lansing, MI on July 2, 1978 to Christopher Scott Marino and Audrey Catherine Bosch (formerly Audrey Catherine Marino). She was raised by her mother in Hamtra-mck, MI and Jesse moved with her and her borther and sister to Scottsbluff, NE at the age of 6. She attended Northfield Elementary School, then began her education at Gering High School. Jessica moved to Pompano Beach, FL, then later, to York, SC. While in Pompano Beach, Jesse was a professional Landscape Artist in Boca Raton, FL for 7 years. She then settled back into Scottsbluff in 2012. She was later employed by Gering Garden Center. Jessica worked hard. She was kind, throughtful, intuitive, saw beauty in everything and believed that every day is a gift. She was beautiful from the inside out. Jesse loved her children with more than all of her heart. She loved people, one on one. Jesse's hobbies included spending time with her children, listening to music, fishing, camping, and nature. She enjoyed gardening, relaxing quiet times at Lake Minatare with loved ones, reading, singing, and playing guitar. Jessica's loving spirit is unsurpassed. Jesse is sadly missed by her daughters, Rachel Kilgen (grandson Asher Cosinett), Audrey Rose Kilgen (granddaughter Everleigh Burt), and son Daniel Robinson, Jr. She is also deeply missed by her brother, Matthew S. Marino of Minot, ND, and her beloved Sissy, Melissa A. Marino of Delray Beach, FL, her father, Christopher S. Marino, of Pompano Beach, FL, her mother, Audrey C. Bosch of Mitchell, NE, boyfriend Tad Ross of Mitchell, NE, and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Those who passed before her are paternal great-grandfather, Walter Marino Sr., paternal grandfather Walter Marino, Jr., and paternal great-grandmother, Mary Marino. Those who also passed before Jesse include her maternal grandfather, Joseph Bosch, Jr., maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Bosch (Dishman), step-father Kim (Buff) Clough, maternal aunt, Cheryll Bosch, and maternal aunt, Angela Bosch. Cremation has taken place at Jessica's request. No services have been arranged by Jessica's request.



Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.