Jessie Maestas
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jones Mortuary
1532 14th St
Mitchell, NE
Jessie M. Maestas September 26, 2021 Jessie M. Maestas, 89, of Mitchell, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Mitchell with Father Michael McDonald officiating. Interment will follow in the Mitchell City Cemetery. Friends may visit from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at St. Theresa's Catholic Church with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to local Alzheimer's Association and to Mitchell Tiger's Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements. Jessie was born July 22, 1932, at Mitchell, NE to Jose and Sylveria (Ortiz) Gallegos. She resided in Mitchell her entire life. On July 10, 1954, she married Toby Maestas at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Mitchell. She was known as GG to family and friends. Jessie was a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Mitchell Booster's Club, and Mitchell Firemen's Auxiliary. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crafts, and was an avid sports fan and local sports supporter. Survivors include her children, Deb (the late Gerry) Taylor of Mitchell, Joe (Elizabeth) Maestas of Laramie, WY, Yvonne (Terry) Zwiebel of Norfolk, Toby (Sherry) Maestas of Kansas City, KS, Renee (Donnie) Dinkelman of Waco, and Mark (Lori) Maestas of Papillion; 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Vincent Maestas; and sisters, Mary Cavillo, Margaret Vargas and Jennie Martinez.
Published by The Star-Herald from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Mitchell, NE
Sep
30
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Mitchell, NE
Oct
1
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Mitchell, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Jones Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Debbie, you are in my thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time in the passing of my Madrina Jessie. May she Rest In Peace.
Beverly (Velasquez) Irvine
Family
October 4, 2021
To the family of my dearest Aunt Jessie. You are in my thoughts and prayers. May the choir of angels come to greet her and lead her to eternal life.
Eloise Marquez
September 30, 2021
Robert and JoAnn Golden
September 29, 2021
So sorry. She was one of the neatest ladies I ever met. She loved with her whole heart. Thinking of all of you. Much love, Debi
Debi Holmes
September 29, 2021
Mom you have always been a part of my life and I will always love you. Give dad a hug from me. Rest in peace
Stacey Snygg Schlueter
September 29, 2021
Yvonne, Terry and family, So sorry to hear of your mother passing. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
George and Lisa Hernandez
Friend
September 29, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss, as I am mine. But I know we can take comfort that they´re pain is gone, and they are whole again in the arms of the Lord.
Steve Shields
September 29, 2021
Wish I could of known you longer. But for the time I did , I must admit you where a great and admittable person and I consider myself extremely fortunate to of known you at all...you will truly be missed for you was extremely loved. But I will miss your daily singing. Thank you for the memories...
Misty
September 29, 2021
