Jessie M. Maestas September 26, 2021 Jessie M. Maestas, 89, of Mitchell, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Mitchell with Father Michael McDonald officiating. Interment will follow in the Mitchell City Cemetery. Friends may visit from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at St. Theresa's Catholic Church with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to local Alzheimer's Association
and to Mitchell Tiger's Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com
. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements. Jessie was born July 22, 1932, at Mitchell, NE to Jose and Sylveria (Ortiz) Gallegos. She resided in Mitchell her entire life. On July 10, 1954, she married Toby Maestas at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Mitchell. She was known as GG to family and friends. Jessie was a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Mitchell Booster's Club, and Mitchell Firemen's Auxiliary. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crafts, and was an avid sports fan and local sports supporter. Survivors include her children, Deb (the late Gerry) Taylor of Mitchell, Joe (Elizabeth) Maestas of Laramie, WY, Yvonne (Terry) Zwiebel of Norfolk, Toby (Sherry) Maestas of Kansas City, KS, Renee (Donnie) Dinkelman of Waco, and Mark (Lori) Maestas of Papillion; 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Vincent Maestas; and sisters, Mary Cavillo, Margaret Vargas and Jennie Martinez.
Published by The Star-Herald from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2021.