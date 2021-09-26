Menu
Jim Koch
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gering Memorial Chapel
1755 11th Street
Gering, NE
Jim E. Koch September 20, 2021
Jim E. Koch, 86, of Goodland, KS, formally of Gering, NE, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 in Goodland, KS with his daughter and son-in-law holding his hand. His special angel, Katie, and pup, Midget, also surrounded him.
Visitation will be at 10 AM until the service time of 1 PM on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Gering Memorial Chapel. Pastor Tim Hebbert will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the Gering Memorial Chapel facebook page. Interment with military honors by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard and the Gering Sons Of The American Legion Honor Guard will be at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial designations can be made to Northwest Kansas Animal Shelter, 6445 Road 21, Goodland, KS 67735. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com
Jim was born October 12, 1934 in Douglas, WY to Lawrence and Geneva Whipple Harris Koch. He graduated from Gering High School with the class of 1953. He married Marilyn Johnson on March 3, 1974. Jim lived most of his life in Scottsbluff/Gering, but in June of 2021, he moved to Goodland, KS to be closer to his daughter and her family. Jim drove truck over the road for 47 years, and acquired more than 3 million accident free miles. Companies that he drove for included the Lockwood Corporation, Nebraska Transport Company, and Northwestern Trucking Company. After retirement, he also drove during sugar beet harvest for farmers in Box Butte County. Jim belonged to the American Legion, Fraternal Order of the Elks, and was a past member of the Eagles Lodge.
Jim is survived by children Douglas James Koch of Miranda CA, Tracey (Frances) Koch of Victoria TX, Misty (Jeff) Powley of Goodland KS, and Shannon (Bill) Murray of Speersville, LA; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brothers Dick Koch of Omaha, NE and Paul (Connie) Koch of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; sister Martha (Koch Wood) Messersmith of Lincoln, NE; many nieces, nephews, friends, and special neighbors Tyler and Emily Weiss and children, and pup Midget (Gorda).
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marilyn, brother Thomas "Tom" Koch, special friend Jane Carey, and beloved dog Boo Boo. Special thanks to Dr. Barnes, Taytum and Laurita of NW KareS Hospice, and Jessica Gittinger of Goodland Family Health Care for their amazing care of Dad.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Gering Memorial Chapel
1755 11th Street, Gering, NE
Sep
29
Service
1:00p.m.
Gering Memorial Chapel
1755 11th Street, Gering, NE
My sincere condolences in the death of your brother, Jim. It was too soon. Your family has had a very hard year. Be kind to yourselves. Please give my love to everyone. I will keep all of you in my prayers.
Charlene Jacobs
September 27, 2021
Will miss you and your Phone Calls. I loved you as a brother.
Connie Koch
Family
September 26, 2021
I´m going to miss you bro. But I´m also REJOICING as l know you´re in the arms of Jesus. I´ll see you in heaven. I love you Jim.
Martha Messersmith
Family
September 26, 2021
Enjoyed my visits with you.
Lon Kisman
Family
September 26, 2021
Jim will miss you and your phone calls. Loved you as a brother.
Connie Koch
Family
September 26, 2021
You are in a better place now. May you Rest in Peace.
Paul Koch (Brother)
Family
September 26, 2021
