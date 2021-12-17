To Marje and family, I'm so sorry to hear of Jim's passing. It's the hard part of life, saying Goodbye to our Loved Ones. Jim taught me, it's the simple things in life, we remember, like when I came back from being down south. I had a terrible itch on my legs, the Dr.'a ointment didn't help, Jim told me, " It's chiggers, rub salt on, that'll take care of it." He was right. Thanks, Jim for all of the memories!

Coral Miller December 23, 2021