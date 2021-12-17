Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jimmy Parks
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel
3201 Avenue B
Scottsbluff, NE
Jimmy "Jim" C. Parks December 14, 2021 Jimmy "Jim" C. Parks, 72 of Bayard, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His funeral services will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:00 am at Community Bible Church in Bayard with Pastor Brad Kilhthau officiating. Burial will follow at Chimney Rock Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Casket will be closed. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.dugankramer.com for the Parks family. He was born on June 23, 1949 in Crow Wing County, MN to Henry and Arpie (Banks) Parks. Jim married Marjorie E. Fletcher on August 23, 1972 at Cross Lake, MN and made their home in Bayard. He was the owner of Parks Construction. Jim was a member of the Community Bible Church. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed gardening. Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years Marjorie Parks; son Michael (Sara Ekberg) Parks; daughter Jennifer Parks; grandchildren Syrena, Annalise, Jonathan, Aristana, Alyssa and David; great grandchild Cason; sisters Pearl Banks, Mildred Adkins, and Getty (Louis) Stuart; special uncle Clifford Parks and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and 12 siblings. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To Marje and family, I'm so sorry to hear of Jim's passing. It's the hard part of life, saying Goodbye to our Loved Ones. Jim taught me, it's the simple things in life, we remember, like when I came back from being down south. I had a terrible itch on my legs, the Dr.'a ointment didn't help, Jim told me, " It's chiggers, rub salt on, that'll take care of it." He was right. Thanks, Jim for all of the memories!
Coral Miller
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results