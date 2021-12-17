Jimmy "Jim" C. Parks December 14, 2021 Jimmy "Jim" C. Parks, 72 of Bayard, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His funeral services will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:00 am at Community Bible Church in Bayard with Pastor Brad Kilhthau officiating. Burial will follow at Chimney Rock Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Casket will be closed. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.dugankramer.com
for the Parks family. He was born on June 23, 1949 in Crow Wing County, MN to Henry and Arpie (Banks) Parks. Jim married Marjorie E. Fletcher on August 23, 1972 at Cross Lake, MN and made their home in Bayard. He was the owner of Parks Construction. Jim was a member of the Community Bible Church. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed gardening. Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years Marjorie Parks; son Michael (Sara Ekberg) Parks; daughter Jennifer Parks; grandchildren Syrena, Annalise, Jonathan, Aristana, Alyssa and David; great grandchild Cason; sisters Pearl Banks, Mildred Adkins, and Getty (Louis) Stuart; special uncle Clifford Parks and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and 12 siblings. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 17, 2021.