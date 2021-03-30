Joan (Juergens) Anderson March 26, 2021 Joan Juergens Anderson, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Her funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsblu-ff with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. Interment will be held at 2pm at East Lawn Cemetery in Minatare. Visitation will be from 3-6pm on Wednesday, March 31 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Joan's honor be made in care of the church or to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made by viewing Joan's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Joan was born on Dec. 14, 1927 in Gering, NE to Herman and Cecile Juergens. Her family moved to Mitchell where she graduated from Mitchell High School. She attended and received her degree from Colorado State University where she met her husband, Everett. They were united in marriage on Sept. 3, 1950. Upon Everett's graduation from CSU, they made their home in Mitchell. Joan and Everett lived in Mitchell until moving to the family ranch east of Scottsbluff. After the passing of Everett, she moved to Scottsbluff. Joan's life revolved around her faith. Joan was a kind and giving individual; always thinking of others before herself. She loved all and was loved by all. Joan enjoyed being around family and watching them interact. She worked as a homemaker, gardening, bottle feeding baby calves, cooking for family and friends, and caring endlessly for elderly parents, aunts and uncles. She was a 4-H leader, Sunday School teacher, and shared her talent of cooking with friends, family and the guests of the Park Motel. Joan was not one to sit still and continued cooking with Kids First Preschool into her 80's, where she continued to touch many young lives. Joan was also a Guardian of Job's Daughters Bethel 52 and spent many hours pursuing other volunteer opportunities. Joan loved following the activities of her children and grandchildren and was always the loudest fan. In recent years, she was thrilled to welcome several great grandchildren to her family. She was a sports enthusiast and one of Peyton Manning's biggest fans. Joan didn't take life too seriously and reminded those around her to do the same, with her famous phrase, "Oh Poof!" Joan is survived by her daughters Beth Ann Pettyjohn (Robert) of Denver, CO; Cindy Balzer (Gus Stunkard) of Omaha, NE; Candy Hubbard (Eldon) of Gering, NE, son Bryan Anderson (Brenda) of Camas, WA; grandchildren; Rob Pettyjohn (Kate), Mark Pettyjohn (Jana), Matt Pettyjohn, Brittany Whetham (Ed), Brady Hubbard (Cady), Heather Reed (Martin), Haley Rose (Nick), Kiley Anderson (Cody), Shay Anderson (Amanda) and Jason Balzer (Holly) and 12 great grandchildren. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brother and sister-in-law Kenneth and Mary Jo Juergens, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ray and Lorraine Elmquist.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 30, 2021.