Jocelyn Kay Van Pelt April 23, 2021 Jocelyn Kay Van Pelt, 69, died April 23, 2021. A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Memorials may be sent to the Nebraska Children's Home Society at 4939 South 118th Street, Omaha, NE 68137 or made online at nchs.org. She is survived by her sister, Lori Van Pelt of Laramie, Wyoming. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl W. "Bud" and Irene L. Van Pelt of Banner County, Nebraska; her especially beloved uncle, John Podewitz, Jr.; a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her grandparents.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park in Scottsbluff
NE
