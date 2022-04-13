Joel E. Linn March 23, 2022 Joel E. Linn, 74, died at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on March 23, 2022. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life is being planned for later in May in Kimball. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cantrellfh.com
. Memorials may be given in Joel's honor to the Shriners or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Cantrell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Joel Edward Linn was born August 30, 1947 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to America R. and Kenneth G. Linn. He attended K-12 schools in Kimball. Following high school, he attended and graduated from the NE Vocational School (now Southeast Community College) in Milford, NE. He spent two years in the U.S. Army, stationed at various bases within the U.S. Joel was married shortly to Patricia Baumann on June 12, 1976 in Kansas City, MO, where he worked for Bendix Corporation, doing machine design. He started Linn Machine Works in Kansas City then moved to Kimball in 1986, where he continued working until his death. His passion in life was machining, working with the Boy Scouts, and living the outdoors. Joel is survived by his brother, James K. Linn; nephews Rodman and Roy Linn, and their families, of Albuquerque and Los Alamos, NM; and niece America Schaaf, and husband, of Seattle, WA. He is preceded in death by both parents and sister, Grace L. Olsen of Kimball.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 13, 2022.