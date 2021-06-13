John Bradford Cook III April 3, 2021 J. Bradford Cook III, of Eaton, Colorado passed away in his sleep, at home, with family. He was born March 23, 1949 in Scottsbluff, NE to John B. Cook Jr and Sally B. Cook. He was raised and schooled in both Scottsbluff and Winter Park, FL. Attending college at the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business, graduating with a degree in Economics. Brad's varied life stretched from Australia, diving in the Great Barrier Reef to running the family ranch and farm outside of Scottsbluff. After moving to Eaton, Brad remained in the cattle and agricultural business. His final job was with Kuhn International; Territorial Manager for 18 years. Gifted with four wonderful sons by the love of his life, Sheree D. Cook. A marriage that started in 1978 and was cut short at 43 years. Brad enjoyed all competition: swimming on swim teams as a youth, playing Rugby in college and after. Going to sporting events and routing against his sons. Enjoyed playing fantasy football but never winning. Brad had a strong sense of morals, living with integrity, being kind, and ever true to his word. A straight shooter that always made you laugh. He never tolerated liars or injustice. Brad is survived by his wife Sheree, sons: Ian Bradford and wife Larissa, Thomas Leo and Colin Busch. Two granddaughters Raeleigh and Sally. Two sisters and a brother; Judy, Libby and Buff. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Andrew Haven. Services were held April 30, 2021 in Scottsbluff at Fairview Cemetery. He will be greatly missed by all with whom he touched.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.