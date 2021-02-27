Was sad to hear of John's passing. Growing up friends with Brad, I spent a lot of time and John and Sherry's house. It was like a second home to me. John and Sherry were always generous with their time and patience. I will forever be indebted to them for their kindness. John loved his kids, and watching them excell in sports and school gave him great joy. My thoughts are with his family during this time.

Lyle Huffman February 26, 2021