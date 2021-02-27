John Kenneth Gifford Jr. February 23, 2021 John Kenneth Gifford Jr. was born May 26, 1933, in Scottsbluff to Kenneth and Marie (Bair) Gifford. John lived his whole life on the farm/ranch north of Harrisburg until moving to Lincoln for health reasons in June of 2020. John attended District 2 school for three years, District 24 for five years and then Banner County High School. He participated in football, basketball and track. After graduating in 1950, he continued working the place with his father and brother. He married Sherry Daggett on Oct. 8, 1961. In 59 years of marriage they had three sons, seven grandchildren and a grandson-in-law. John was active in Banner County Farm Bureau, serving as president of the board, and in Nebraska Farm Bureau as a member of the state board. He also was a member of Rifle Club, Lions Club, Cub Scouts and the Banner County Museum Board. He attended Harrisburg Community Church. He is survived by his loving wife Sherry; brother Roger (Shirley) Gifford of Gering; sister-in-law Leah Rae Schneider of Lincoln; sons Brad (Robin) of Lincoln, Craig (Holly) of Roca, and Kyle (Lynn) of North Platte; and grandchildren Madison, Josha, Emerie (Cole) Meyer, Johnna, Samuel, Regan and Lance. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m., Saturday February 27, 2021 at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel (3950 Hohensee Dr.) with live streaming available. Face coverings are required. Cremation/No visitation. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Harrisburg Community Church (110 Illinois Ave, Harrisburg, NE 69345) Condolences can be left online at Roper andsons.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Feb. 27, 2021.