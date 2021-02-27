Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Gifford Jr.
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr
Lincoln, NE
John Kenneth Gifford Jr. February 23, 2021 John Kenneth Gifford Jr. was born May 26, 1933, in Scottsbluff to Kenneth and Marie (Bair) Gifford. John lived his whole life on the farm/ranch north of Harrisburg until moving to Lincoln for health reasons in June of 2020. John attended District 2 school for three years, District 24 for five years and then Banner County High School. He participated in football, basketball and track. After graduating in 1950, he continued working the place with his father and brother. He married Sherry Daggett on Oct. 8, 1961. In 59 years of marriage they had three sons, seven grandchildren and a grandson-in-law. John was active in Banner County Farm Bureau, serving as president of the board, and in Nebraska Farm Bureau as a member of the state board. He also was a member of Rifle Club, Lions Club, Cub Scouts and the Banner County Museum Board. He attended Harrisburg Community Church. He is survived by his loving wife Sherry; brother Roger (Shirley) Gifford of Gering; sister-in-law Leah Rae Schneider of Lincoln; sons Brad (Robin) of Lincoln, Craig (Holly) of Roca, and Kyle (Lynn) of North Platte; and grandchildren Madison, Josha, Emerie (Cole) Meyer, Johnna, Samuel, Regan and Lance. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m., Saturday February 27, 2021 at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel (3950 Hohensee Dr.) with live streaming available. Face coverings are required. Cremation/No visitation. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Harrisburg Community Church (110 Illinois Ave, Harrisburg, NE 69345) Condolences can be left online at Roper andsons.com.
Published by The Star-Herald on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roper and Sons - South Lincoln Roper and Sons.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Was sad to hear of John's passing. Growing up friends with Brad, I spent a lot of time and John and Sherry's house. It was like a second home to me. John and Sherry were always generous with their time and patience. I will forever be indebted to them for their kindness. John loved his kids, and watching them excell in sports and school gave him great joy. My thoughts are with his family during this time.
Lyle Huffman
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results