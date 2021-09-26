Menu
John Plaster Sr.
1934 - 2021
John A. Plaster Sr. September 23, 2021 John A. Plaster Sr., 87, of Scottsbluff, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Mitchell City Cemetery in Mitchell with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. Military honors will be provided by F.E. Warren Air Force Base Honor Guard and American Legion Post No. 36 Honor Guard. Friends may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 pm., Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. John was born July 10, 1934, at Minatare, NE to Harvey and Irene (Einfalt) Plaster. He grew up in Scottsbluff, attending Longfellow Elementary School and graduating from the Scottsbluff High School in 1952. He served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1957. He was stationed in Anchorage, AK where he drove a tanker truck to fuel jets. Following his discharge, he returned to Scottsbluff and attended Scottsbluff College for two years. John married Anne Frailey August 7, 1959, at the Mitchell United Methodist Church in Mitchell. He worked for Al Christie as an accountant, then as office manager for Kramer Pontiac Cadillac. He then became part owner of Courtesy Pontiac Cadillac, until it sold to Dalton Buick. Dalton Buick sold to Reganis Auto Center where he retired as office manager in 2005. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff, where he served as usher for many years. He was also a member of the Lions Club and a bowling league. Survivors include his wife, Anne Plaster; children, Janet (Steve) Larson of Gering, John Plaster Jr. and Kent Plaster both of Scottsbluff, and Cory (Laura) Plaster of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Adam (Amy) Larson of River Falls, Wisconsin, Courtney Larson of Gering, Mitchell Plaster, Alana Plaster, and Jacob Plaster all of Milwaukee; great-grandchildren, Taylor Larson and Brody Larson both of River Falls; and special buddy, Tink. John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harvey, Hugh, and Kenneth; and sisters, Charlotte, Marjorie, and Laura.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
2104 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE
Sep
30
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Mitchell City Cemetery
Mitchell , NE
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
So sorry for your loss. Sorry we are out of town and will miss John´s service.
Larry and Cheryl McCaslin
Friend
September 30, 2021
