John Wilfred Snyder November 6, 2020 John Wilfred Snyder, 84 of Gering, NE passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Heritage Estates in Gering, NE. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Ed Hunzeker officiating. A private interment will be at Kimball Cemetery. John was born June 21, 1936 in Banner County, NE to John Wilfred and Alice Edna (Callahan) Snyder. He received his early education in the Twin Tree Banner County and Gering, NE schools, graduating from Banner County High school in 1954. At the age of 21, he moved to the homeplace and farmed until 2016, where he lived on the farm for 60 years. He married Janice Gulick on September 2, 1955 at the First English Lutheran in Kimball, NE and made their home in Banner County. He was member of the First English Lutheran Church in Kimball, where he was confirmed. He employed more than 100 high school students throughout the farming years, sometimes 10 at a time. John belonged to the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department for many years as President. He enjoyed traveling and watching Grandkids grow. Survivors include Jeff (Marianne) Snyder, Shauna, Shayna, Jayden and Jordyn Snyder of Phoenix, AZ; Collette (Hal) Scheuerman of Deerfield, KS, Kelsey Scheuerman of League City, TX, Krista Scheuerman of Davie, FL; special sisters-in-law Janett Connour of Cheyenne, WY and Glenna Streeks of Gering, NE and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his wife Janice; parents Edna-Otto Nagel, father John Wilfred Snyder, sisters Eloise Jackson, Marlene Carlson; in laws Ed and May Gulick.



Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.