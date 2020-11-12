Menu
Jose De Santiago
Jose Antonio De Santiago November 8, 2020 Jose Antonio De Santiago was called home on November 8th, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. There will be a funeral mass on November 13th, 2020 at 10:00am at Christ The King Catholic Church in Gering, NE. Online condolences may be made by visiting Antonio's memorial page at www.bridgmanfun- eralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Antonio was born on May 10, 1939 to German De Santiago and Luz Rodriguez in Felipe Angeles, Zacatecas. Mexico. Antonio migrated to the United States in 1970. He worked in various areas of agriculture including beef processing companies, Slafter Oil Company, and Western Sugar Factory. He resided in Scottsbluff-Torrington area for forty plus years. He was an avid gardener and loved sharing his knowledge of trees, flowers and plants. He enjoyed KENO scratch lottery tickets and was a dedicated mentor and sponsor for the local AA chapter for many years. He cherished every moment with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Antonio was one of the most kind, giving and selfless person. He would go the extra mile for anyone he met. He is survived by his life partner Tomasa Leal and children Antonio (Gloria), Rocio (Jose Manuel), Margarita (Julio Cesar), Jesus (Martha), Andrea (Juan), Juan Carlos (Mirma), and Martha all of Mexico and Michael (Brandi) of Gering, NE, Jesse (Marlene), of Bellevue, NE, Nora (Joe) of North Platte, NE, Mari (Felix) of Amarillo, TX, Everardo of Plainview, TX, Jorge (Nohemi) of Scottsbluff, NE, Sonia of Lincoln, NE, Adela (Guillermo) of Scottsbluff, NE. Antonio was blessed with 48 grandchildren, his fur companion Fonzi, 7 fur-grandbabies, and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
