Josephine C Rusch
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
Josephine C. Rusch April 7, 2022 Josephine "Joey" C Rusch, 85 of Mitchell, Nebraska passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Regional West Medical Center. At her request, cremation has taken place. Her memorial service will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Mitchell United Methodist Church with Pastor Joseph Schumacher officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Josephine's name to the church. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. She was born on April 4, 1937 in Coldwater, Ontario, Canada to Joseph Robert and Charlotte (Wright) Southorn. Joey married the love of her life, Leo R Rusch on July 15, 1963. They lived in California and Nebraska. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her children Kathy, Teresa (David) Thomas, Richard (Christina) Rusch; grandchildren Marcus, Keegan, Rickquel, John, Daniel and William; sisters Sandy, Lorna and Heather and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Leo, parents, siblings Linda, Albert, Alvera, Marina, Lemuel, Peggy, Morley, Wayne, Glen, and Joseph "Robbie."
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
