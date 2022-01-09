Josephine "JoseFina" (Aguayo) Vallejo December 31. 2021 Josephine "JoseFina" (Aguayo) Vallejo, 97 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska went to be with the Lord her Savior on Dec 31, 2021 surrounded by the love her life her granddaughter (Sorito) aka little Gem, Elizabeth Eckman family friend and her loving daughter Lisa Calihua. She will be greatly missed and cherished. She was known as the Matriarch of the Vallejo Family. She had a very large family of both immediate and extended family. There will be an intimate Mass on January 13, 2022 at 5:30 pm Our Lady of Guadalupe. A potluck will be that night after mass for those wanting to take a dish or a snack please contact Michelle Maldanado 308-672-9518. Condolences can be shared at the church Our Lady of Guadalupe. Flowers can be sent to the church on Friday, January 13, 2022 by 5 pm. The family ask that colorful colors be worn to her memorial mass as her favorite song was and is De Colores !!! A Celebration of Life service will be held in the Spring of 2022. Fond memories may be left at www.dugankramer.com
. Josephine was born on August 27, 1925 in Lubbock, TX to Guadalupe and Frances (Torres) Vallejo. She was known as Grandma Fina to so many and raised many children. Her hobbies were cooking and was known for her cooking everywhere. She was the best cook and chef in the world people would say. She loved a Good garage sale and loved to talk and made new friends very quickly! Her passion for sewing and her pet dog Angel was so obvious! She is survived by her ultimate love of her life Cierra Monique her Sorito aka her little gem and her significant other Kenneth (Kenny) Holten. Her daughter Lisa and Humberto Calihua and triplet grandsons Johnny, Joel, and Jeremy Calihua all of Scottsbluff; Jasmine /Rosario Rosas and children Tiana, Dorian, Merridian and Harlan and Jason Arizmendez and family of Gering. She adored her pets but especially her dog Angel; her sister Lucy Orozco of Gering, her sister Sandy Morales of Scottsbluff, her brother Rafael and Gloria Vallejo of Garland, TX and sister-in-law Delia Vallejo of Mesa, AZ, sister-in-law Donna Vallejo of Alliance, brother-in-law Fidel Zamora of Cheyenne and sister-in-law Lupe Vallejo of Scottsbluff, special stepchildren and special great nephew James/significant other and Cassie Benitez Whipple and family. She adored her family she loved her God daughter Michelle Mikki Maldanado, Sam Casteneda, nephews and nieces Rhonda and Tony Calistro and family, Veronica McDaniel and family, Melissa and Scott Zamora, Lisa and Les Dorrance and family, Christopher and Andrea Vallejo and family, Guadalupe and Jim Armintrout and family, Hope and Rudy Flores and family, Terri and Salomon Legia and family, Rosemary Torres, Joe and Laura Torres and family, Edward Torres and Nina Sedillo, Manuel Gariby and family and her special nephews Charles (Chuck) Laurie Benitez and family, James and Lydia Benites and special great nephew James Jr, Katrina and Christopher Trevino and family, Laura Vallejo and family, Lawrence and Marie Vallejo and family, Valerie and Leo Ysac and family, Stacy Orozco and family, Brandi and Mike De Santiago, Michael and Lu Jimenez and family, Rick and Evelyn Vallejo and family, Diane and Wolf Gitchel and family, Linda, Julie and Louis of Alliance, Pixie Steven, Kathy Sanchez, Mary Ann Pauliey, Mike Vallejo of Alliance. She had many many more she would love to mention but the list is endless, many many great nieces and nephews. She adored special friends Marichuey Cruz, Elena Longoria, Roberta Vicharra, Glora Vicharra and Elias Vicharra. She had many who have gone before her, she is preceded in death by her siblings Jesse Vallejo, Rito Vallejo, William Vallejo, Guadalupe Vallejo, Carlos Vallejo, Shirley Zamoras, Pete Vallejo, Frank Vallejo, Susan Maldanado Hassler, Concepcion Torres and Frances Benitez, infant sister Sandy Vallejo, the late Marcos Vallejo, her late sons Johnny Miguel Vallejo, Joseph Arizmendez, her infant daughter Jessica Marie Aguayo and special grandson Cody Arizmendez, nephew Paul Vallejo, special niece Alicia Gariby and brother-in-law Mikel Orozco.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.