Joy Steidley
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel
3201 Avenue B
Scottsbluff, NE
Joy Helen Steidley March 6, 2021 Joy Helen Steid-ley, 81, of Scottsbl-uff, passed away on March 6, 2021 at home. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 PM on Thursday, March 11, 2021 and her Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, March 12, 2021 both at Dugan Kramer Funeral Ch-apel in Scottsbluff. Pastor Al Wilson is officiating and casual attire welcome. Inurnment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Memorials may be given to the Panhandle Humane Society. Online condolences may be left by visiting Joy's Profile at www.dugankramer.com Joy was born May 14, 1939 at Scottsbluff, NE to Thomas Valentine and Florence Ruth (Moore) DeWitt. She received her education in Scottsbluff. On June 9, 1958 she was united in marriage to Roger Lee Steidley, Sr. The couple were over the road truck drivers for most of their lives, making their home in Moore, OK and Scottsbluff, NE. Joy is survived by her sons: Tony Lee (Nancy) Steidley, Jeremy Dean Steidley, Troy Michael Steidley, and Roger Lee, Jr. (Mylee) Steidley; daughter Kimberly Ann McIntire; twelve grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Joy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters, and two brothers.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel
3201 Avenue B, Scottsbluff, NE
Mar
12
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel
3201 Avenue B, Scottsbluff, NE
Mar
12
Inurnment
West Lawn Cemetery
Gering, NE
I'm so sorry for your loss..may God lead you up to the journey of recovery . God bless you Dink
Sabrina Esparza
March 10, 2021
I sure am going to miss you aunt Joy til we meet again.... Say hi to my momma for me
Shelley Cervantes
March 10, 2021
i love u nana always will be in my heart and next to me through the rest of my life you are my favorite person and always will be
Heather Steidley
March 10, 2021
