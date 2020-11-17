Menu
Joyce Conrad
Joyce Elaine Conrad November 13, 2020 Joyce Elaine Conrad, 84 of Mitchell, NE passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Heritage Estates. A private family inurnment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it's safe to gather together. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
