Judith Sterkel
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE
Judith Ann Sterkel June 4, 2021 Judith Ann Sterkel, 79, of Bridgeport, passed peacefully on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Skyview of Bridgeport. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Private family services will be held. Memorials in Judith's honor may be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Judy's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Bridgeport is entrusted with arrangements. Judith Ann Sterkel was born on February 1, 1942, in rural Bridgeport, NE to David 'Meeks' and Marjorie Middleswart. Judy attended area county schools and graduated from Bridgeport High school in 1961. She attended Beauty school in Bayard after graduating from high school. She worked for the Morrill County Sheriff's office as a dispatcher and jailer for several years and later at the Morrill County courthouse in the Assessor's office before retiring. She loved gardening, canning, cooking and her flowers. Judy is survived by her sons Brad and Tracy Sterkel, Clinton and Lexie Sterkel; grandchildren Trevor Sterkel, Canler Sterkel, Baylor Sterkel, Casey and Andrea Sterkel, Jordan and Chelsea Sterkel; great grandchildren Kinsley and Colt Sterkel, sister Bonnie Mauer; and brother Jim Middleswart. Judy is preceded in death by her parents and brother Don Middleswart.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.
