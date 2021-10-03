Justin Brant Reifschneider September 27, 2021 Justin Brant Reifschneider, 41, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. He was born in Scottsbluff, NE to Connie and Dennis Reifschneider on September 17, 1980 and throughout his life, Justin was committed to God, his family and his friends. He brought joy to so many people through his kind and generous heart and with his bright sense of humor. He truly showed his love to others whenever they were near. As a youth, Justin participated in soccer, football, baseball and boy scouts. He graduated from Fort Collins High School in 1999, having participated in football and wrestling. He also played upright bass in orchestra and electric bass in the jazz band, as well as playing bass for the worship team at his church. He went on to attend Trinity International University in Deerfield, IL and spent one year on a short-term mission trip in Prague, Czech Republic, teaching English as a second language to high school students. On March 28, 2015, Justin married Kristine Johnson in Windsor, CO. They were the parents of Kaitlyn, Lucas, Emma, Deborah, and Trevor. Justin loved volunteering in 4-H and leading the development of the 4-H youth in shooting sports as an instructor in .22 rifle and archery. Two years in a row, he received awards for his volunteer work in 4-H leadership of archery and rifle shooting. He served as a Board Member and the 4-H/Juniors and Archery Director of Weld County Fish & Wildlife (WCFW) and he was on the 4-H Weld County Shooting Sports Council. Justin was also the .22 rifle key leader for Weld County 4-H. He was so proud that Kaitlyn and Lucas qualified for the national 4-H teams. Being of Volga German heritage, he was proud of his family history and loved the ethnic Volga German foods. He traveled to Germany several times and loved speaking German and Czech to anyone that could converse with him. Justin loved his family and attended many of their events. He served as a leader of his son, Lucas' boy scout troop and was proud to watch Lucas win the pinewood derby race. From a young age, Justin was a Nebraska Cornhusker fan. One of his proudest moments was when his daughter, Kaitlyn chose to attend the University of Nebraska at Lincoln this September. Justin worked for 14 years as a Livestock Feeding Consultant for Furst McNess Company. He loved to interact and visit with his many customers and developed many friendships throughout the years. He also worked at Liberty Firearms Institute in retail sales and teaching archery. He was extremely knowledgeable with firearms, firearms history, and firearm safety, in addition to archery. Justin is survived by his wife, Kristine; children, Kaitlyn, Lucas, Emma, Deborah and Trevor, of Windsor, CO; parents Connie and Dennis Reifschneider of Windsor, CO; in-laws Nancy and Craig Johnson of Windsor, CO; sister, Casey Reifschneider of Johnstown, CO; nephew James Alexander Hutt of Fairbanks, AK; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Justin was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Emma and Alex Reifschneider, maternal grandparents Emma and Conrad Kehn, and sister, Amy Reifschneider. A memorial service for Justin will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 17 at Calvary Church Severance, meeting at Severance Middle School, 1801 Avery Plaza Street, Severance, CO. Pastor Josh Green will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be designated in memory of Justin for the care of his family. Online contributions may be made to GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/2d26b61b
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.