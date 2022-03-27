Karen M. Koch March 25,2022 Karen M. Koch, 82, of Scottsbluff, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 25, 2022. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church. Online condolences can be left at www.reverencefuneralparlor.com
. Karen was born in rural Cedar County, Nebraska to William and Evelyn (Hahn) McCoy on July 31, 1939. She married John Koch at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wayne, Nebraska in 1964. Karen's career in elementary education spanned many years and culminated at Roosevelt and Westmoor elementaries in Scottsbluff. Survivors include her husband, John of Scottsbluff; son, Dr. Matt (Michele) Koch of Columbia, IL; daughter, Dr. Mindy Koch of Lincoln; grandchildren, Jon Koch and Annelise Koch of MO and Morgan Weiss of Lincoln; brother, William (Sue) McCoy; and sister, MaryRae McCorkindale. Karen was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James; and sister, Joan Addison.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.