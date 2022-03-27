Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karen M Koch
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Reverence Funeral Parlor
2002 Char Ave
Scottsbluff, NE
Karen M. Koch March 25,2022 Karen M. Koch, 82, of Scottsbluff, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 25, 2022. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church. Online condolences can be left at www.reverencefuneralparlor.com. Karen was born in rural Cedar County, Nebraska to William and Evelyn (Hahn) McCoy on July 31, 1939. She married John Koch at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wayne, Nebraska in 1964. Karen's career in elementary education spanned many years and culminated at Roosevelt and Westmoor elementaries in Scottsbluff. Survivors include her husband, John of Scottsbluff; son, Dr. Matt (Michele) Koch of Columbia, IL; daughter, Dr. Mindy Koch of Lincoln; grandchildren, Jon Koch and Annelise Koch of MO and Morgan Weiss of Lincoln; brother, William (Sue) McCoy; and sister, MaryRae McCorkindale. Karen was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James; and sister, Joan Addison.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Reverence Funeral Parlor
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reverence Funeral Parlor.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.