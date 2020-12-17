Karen Louise Koken December 12, 2020 Karen Louise Koken, 81, of Olathe, KS passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Born December 13, 1938 in Kansas City, KS. Daughter of William and Delta Vader. She was a graduate of Bishop Ward High School, Saint Mary's Hospital School of Nursing Kansas City, Missouri and the University of Denver where she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. Survivors include daughter Suzanne Koken Knutsson and her husband Leif and children Hannes, Kevin, and Disa Knutsson, son Stephen Koken and his wife Connie and her children Aaron and Ryan JoRay, daughter Teresa Woodrell and her husband Robert and their son Matthew Woodrell. Preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Koken in 1998, sister Patricia Matson and parents William and Delta Vader. Mass of Christian Burial 10:15 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 16000 West 143rd Street Olathe, KS. Interment in Olathe Memorial Cemetery Olathe, KS. Visitation 9:15 -10:15 a.m. one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Bishop Ward High School, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Multiple Sclerosis Society. Condolences may be offered at: www.McGilley-Frye.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 17, 2020.