Karlene R. Moser September 7, 2021 Karlene R. Moser, 73 of Elgin, NE passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at her home near Elgin, following a long battle with cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE with Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. A private family inurnment will follow in the parish cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 4:00 -7:00 p.m. Friday at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin, NE. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com
. Karlene is survived by her husband Gerald of Elgin, NE; three children: Tori Moser of Norfolk, NE; Rick (Kristie) Moser of Plattsburg, MO; Ann (Brandon) Nielsen of Norfolk, NE; five grandchildren: Shelby Moser and Sean Moser of Plattsburg, MO; Kolby, Brodie and Hunter Nielsen of Norfolk, NE; five siblings: Linda (Peter) Korsching of Nevada, IA; Karla (Nik) Kounavis of Lincoln, NE; Dave (Shelley) Knutson of Mitchell, NE; Loring "Bo" (Nancy) Knutson of Bryan, TX; Cindy (Craig) Magwire of Lincoln, NE; two sisters-in-law: Marilyn (Nick) Austin of Fremont, NE; Rita (Bob) Kester of Clearwater, NE; brother-in-law Merle Moser of Elgin, NE; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law Irene and Alvin "Smokey" Moser; and brother-in-law Joe Moser.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 11, 2021.