Kenneth R. Arnold June 15, 2021 Kenneth R. Arnold, age 84, of Gering, Nebraska, died June 15, 2021, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and online condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com
. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association
or St. Jude in honor of Kenny. He was born on January 24, 1937, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, to Lynval and Tina Opal (Sharp) Arnold, and received his early education from Kirkman, Iowa, schools. He married Audrey Hoekstra on December 29, 1962, in Laverne, Minnesota, and they made their home in Sheldon, Iowa; Harlan, Iowa; Ft. Collins, Colorado; and then settled in Gering, Nebraska, where everyone at the coffee shops knew him. If you knew Kenny, you were greeted with a smile, jokes, and a baby picture he loved to share. He made an impression on everyone he met and won't be forgotten. Survivors include his wife, Audrey; sons, Kevin (Mary) of Laporte, CO, Kip (Jennifer) (with sons, Keagan and Kristian) of Scottsbluff, NE; daughters, Kelli (Jeremy) Wirth (with daughters, Jade, Taylor, and granddaughter, Annali) of Ft. Collins, CO, Kandi (with daughter Koen) of Ft. Collins, CO; brothers, Glen and Raymond; sister, Martha Lynn; many nieces and nephews; and a special brother-in-law, Lorin, who helped take care of him. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Don and Robert.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 17, 2021.