Kenneth Arnold
1937 - 2021
Kenneth R. Arnold June 15, 2021 Kenneth R. Arnold, age 84, of Gering, Nebraska, died June 15, 2021, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and online condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Jude in honor of Kenny. He was born on January 24, 1937, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, to Lynval and Tina Opal (Sharp) Arnold, and received his early education from Kirkman, Iowa, schools. He married Audrey Hoekstra on December 29, 1962, in Laverne, Minnesota, and they made their home in Sheldon, Iowa; Harlan, Iowa; Ft. Collins, Colorado; and then settled in Gering, Nebraska, where everyone at the coffee shops knew him. If you knew Kenny, you were greeted with a smile, jokes, and a baby picture he loved to share. He made an impression on everyone he met and won't be forgotten. Survivors include his wife, Audrey; sons, Kevin (Mary) of Laporte, CO, Kip (Jennifer) (with sons, Keagan and Kristian) of Scottsbluff, NE; daughters, Kelli (Jeremy) Wirth (with daughters, Jade, Taylor, and granddaughter, Annali) of Ft. Collins, CO, Kandi (with daughter Koen) of Ft. Collins, CO; brothers, Glen and Raymond; sister, Martha Lynn; many nieces and nephews; and a special brother-in-law, Lorin, who helped take care of him. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Don and Robert.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 17, 2021.
3 Entries
It has been a long time since I saw Kenny, however I have so many great memories of the time we spent together and I know had we been able to get together in the last few years it would have been like we had seen each other the day before. That was the kind of guy Kenny was, a true friend, hard worker and dedicated to his family my heart is heavy at his loss and my condolences go out to Audrey and the family.
Duane Gulker
Friend
June 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Kenny was a great man and will be truly missed. Prayers of healing for your family as you deal with this loss.
Coleen Nielsen
Friend
June 18, 2021
Curt and Penny Moss
June 17, 2021
