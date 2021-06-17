It has been a long time since I saw Kenny, however I have so many great memories of the time we spent together and I know had we been able to get together in the last few years it would have been like we had seen each other the day before. That was the kind of guy Kenny was, a true friend, hard worker and dedicated to his family my heart is heavy at his loss and my condolences go out to Audrey and the family.

Duane Gulker Friend June 21, 2021