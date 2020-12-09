Kenneth Harlan Bergfield December 6, 2020 Kenneth Harlan Bergfield, 82, of Scottsbluff, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Western Nebraska Veteran's Home in Scottsbluff. His memorial service will be held at a later date. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial in Ken's honor be made in care of The Wounded Warrior Project
. Online condolences may be made by viewing Ken's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Ken was born August 13, 1938 on the family farm southeast of Hemingford to Carl D. and Bernice N. (Hower) Bergfield. On December 10, 1953 he was united in marriage to Joyce Maxine Cook in Gering, NE. He spent most of his local working career farming. In his off time, he enjoyed gardening, fishing in the pond with his grandkids, collecting crawdads and playing polo at the Scottsbluff Saddle Club. He was also honorably discharged from the Army September 19, 1961. He is survived by his children Carla (Eric) Reay of Riverside, CA, Marilynn (Terry) Pflaster of Phoenix, AZ, Kenneth Jr (Vonnie) Bergfield of Gillette, WY, Beth (Kevin) Pyle of Harrison, NE, Rhonda (Gary) Gordon of Chandler, AZ, and Emma (Mike) Harriger of Mitchell, NE; grandchildren, Joshua Matthes, Kelly (Jay) Bottoms, Kristopher (Jennifer) Pyle, Gary Jr. (Ashley) Gordon, Cory (Andrea) Gordon, Jordan (Rico) Gonzales, Austin Reay, Katherine Reay and Nicholas Harriger; step grandchildren Danny Gentry, Keisa (Garrett) Gardner, Chelsey (Dave) Kolm and Chris Pflaster. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Bernice, wife Joyce Bergfield, brother Lyle, sister Bonnie, and step grandson Roger.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.