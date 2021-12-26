Menu
Kenneth Manka
Kenneth R. Manka December 22, 2021 Kenneth R. Manka, 84, of Melbeta, passed away on December 22, 2021 at his home. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the service time of 1:30 PM on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff with Pastor Brad Kihlthau officiating. The service will be live-streamed on the Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel facebook page. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be given to the family who will forward these to the Eagles Cancer Fund. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.dugankramer.com for the Manka family.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel
Scottsbluff, NE
Dec
27
Service
1:30p.m.
Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel
The service will be live-streamed on the Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel facebook page, Scottsbluff, NE
