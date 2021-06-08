Kenneth E. Schlager June 5, 2021 Kenneth E. Schlager, 82, of Mitchell passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at his home. His memorial service will be held 1:00 pm, Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Federated Church in Mitchell, NE with Pastor Kevin Fink officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-morturay.com
. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell are entrusted with arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 8, 2021.