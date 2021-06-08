Menu
Kenneth Schlager
FUNERAL HOME
Jones Mortuary
1532 14th St
Mitchell, NE
Kenneth E. Schlager June 5, 2021 Kenneth E. Schlager, 82, of Mitchell passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at his home. His memorial service will be held 1:00 pm, Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Federated Church in Mitchell, NE with Pastor Kevin Fink officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-morturay.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell are entrusted with arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Federated Church
Mitchell, NE
Jones Mortuary
So sorry to hear. Enjoyed working with Ken.
Leonard Scheppers
Work
June 9, 2021
