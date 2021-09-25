Menu
Kenny Shoemaker
Kenny R. Shoemaker September 15, 2021 Kenny R. Shoemaker was born on October 18, 1952 and pased away on September 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by infant daughter Leslie. He is survived by: Wife of 48 years, Sarah; Mother: Marjorie Shoemaker; Sons: Chris & wife Danielle, Jeff, Kyle; Grandson: Bennett; Sister: Kay Dooley & husband John; Sister-in-law: Barbara Shoemaker; Many other relatives and friends. Celebration of Kenny's Life: Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1:00pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel), Omaha, NE. To livestream the service and for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel)
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sally: Hugs to you. Know a lot of friends in Wyoming are thinking of you
Carol Peterson
Friend
September 26, 2021
Martin and Heather Reed family
September 25, 2021
DEAR SALLY & FAMILY VERY VERY SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS PRAYERS, HUGS,AND LOVE TO ALL!!
CINDY HOLCOMB
September 21, 2021
"Dearest Sally and children, We are so saddened with the loss of wonderful Ken. We have so many great memories over the 45 plus years of friendship. God´s comfort to you all as you navigate these difficult days. Hugs and much love to all. Ann and Tom Troy
Tom and Ann Troy
Friend
September 19, 2021
