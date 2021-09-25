Kenny R. Shoemaker September 15, 2021 Kenny R. Shoemaker was born on October 18, 1952 and pased away on September 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by infant daughter Leslie. He is survived by: Wife of 48 years, Sarah; Mother: Marjorie Shoemaker; Sons: Chris & wife Danielle, Jeff, Kyle; Grandson: Bennett; Sister: Kay Dooley & husband John; Sister-in-law: Barbara Shoemaker; Many other relatives and friends. Celebration of Kenny's Life: Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1:00pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel), Omaha, NE. To livestream the service and for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 25, 2021.