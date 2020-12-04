Kenton Dean Schaub November 23, 2020 Kenton Dean Schaub, 81, passed away Monday, November 23 2020, at Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab, Craig, Colorado. Cremation has taken place, and there will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Life may be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's or to the Humane Society, Ken's favorite charities. Ken was born on August 18, 1939, in Scottsbluff, the son of Ruth Baltes Schaub and Jake Schaub. Ruth and her boys moved to the farm near Minatare when Ruth married George Brackman. Ken attended school in Minatare, graduating with the class of 1957. In 1960 he married Kathleen Cody. They lived in Minatare for 60 years. Ken is succeeded by his wife Kathy, his nephew Terry (Amanda) Schaub of Scottsbluff, his sister-in-law Twyla of Lincoln and extended family members. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Gary and Tim. His great sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.