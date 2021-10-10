Menu
Kevin Grow
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel
3201 Avenue B
Scottsbluff, NE
Kevin Rve Grow October 2, 2021 Kevin Rve Grow, 63, of rural Mitchell, passed away at home with his family by his side, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Mitchell Berean Church with Pastor Jon Simpson officiating. Casual dress is encouraged. Memorial donations may be given to the Glioblastoma Foundation or the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.dugankramer.com for the Grow family. Kevin was born April 27, 1958 at Rockford, Illinois to Rve and Lavaughn (Rowbottom) Grow. He received his education at Rockford Seventh Day Adventist Schools, graduating from Wisconsin Academy. Kevin was united in marriage to Carol Pierson on April 19, 1981 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The couple made their home in rural Mitchell. Kevin was employed by Paul Reed Construction. Special thanks to the PRC Family for their support and love. Kevin is survived by his wife Carol; sons Eli Grow of Huron, SD and Aaron Grow of Omaha, NE; daughters Abby (Danny) McLean of Lafayette, CO and Anna (Devon) Merrigan of Scottsbluff; 8 grandchildren: Malayah & Josiah Grow, Sophia Grow, Kahari & Azalea McLean, and Eowyn, Luna & Pippin Merrigan; his mother Lavaughn Grow; brother Kraig (Dona) Grow; sister Kelly (Mark) Graham; sisters-in-law Wanda (Jack) Webb and Twila Pierson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and family members he loved dearly. Kevin was preceded in death by his father Rve Grow and grandparents.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.
Carol, I am really sorry about the loss of your husband. May you receive all the comfort you need from the Lord Jesus and your friends. It is a hard thing to lose a life mate! I wish you and your family well!
Dean Dowson
October 11, 2021
