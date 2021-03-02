Cousin, our time together as family started when I took care of you and your brothers while your parents (Del&Debbie) were out. Seen you at family picnics.Then we worked at Hardee's at the same time,we didn't always get a long,but we worked it out in the end. Got to see you get married twice,. Between 2007-2016 we both worked at RWMC,you in the cafeteria and nursing for me. Once in awhile Kevin and I would be in the parking lot after work at the same time we would stop to visit about life. The last time I seen him I told Kevin that I loved him greatful for that time. RIP Kevin.

Sandy Fry April 3, 2021