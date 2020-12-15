Kiyoko Kay Hara December 10, 2020 Kiyoko Kay Hara, age 99, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2020 at Northfield Retirement Care Center. Kay was born August 6, 1921 in Los Angeles, California. After high school, Kay attended the Hollywood Japanese Language School and the French American Sewing School in Los Angeles. She moved to Scottsbluff in 1942 and was employed in the Ostenberg home. Kay married Dan Hara in 1946 and they farmed together in Mitchell and Morrill until 1984. Upon retirement, they moved to Scottsbluff where Kay remained active in the Japanese Friendly Circle and volunteered for many years at the Regional West Medical Center. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dan, sisters Betty Sakai, Fumiko Marge Mitsuhashi, and Yukiko Jane Shintani. Kay is survived by sisters-in-law Mickey Hara and Anna Tomoi, brother-in-law Lee Hayano and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Tri-State Denver Buddhist Temple or Regional West Medical Center. Online condolences may be made by visiting Kay's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Star-Herald from Dec. 15 to Dec. 27, 2020.