Kyle Gene Meininger September 24, 2021 Kyle Gene Meininger passed away Friday, September 24th in Gering. Services for Kyle will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 30th at WestWay Church with Pastor John Mulholland officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Service will be livestreamed through youtube.com
\WestWayChristianChurch. Masks will be required by all who are attending the service. Masks will be available at the entrance. WestWay Church doors will open to the public Thursday morning at 9:15 am. There will be no visitation.
Kyle was born in Scottsbluff to Kim and Randy Meininger on November 12, 1992. Kyle had a passion for helping people from day one. When he was just in first grade, he started a Safety Patrol Program at Community Christian School. This program began when Kyle saw a classmate fall and become injured and he wanted to help. The Safety Patrol Program consisted of students, starting with Kyle, who would patrol the playground during recess and radio to the office if someone needed help. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 2012. During his senior year of high school, Kyle graduated with FFA honors and won second place in the state welding competition in Lincoln. Kyle completed an Associates of Applied Science in Diesel Technology in 2014 from Central Community College and worked for the following year at Nebraska Harvest Center in Ogallala.
Kyle married the love of his life and best friend, Courtney Farrington of Casper, WY on December 13, 2014 in Scottsbluff. Kyle and Courtney then moved to Morrill where he farmed for the next couple of years before deciding to pursue a paramedic license. Kyle completed this process and became a Nationally Registered Paramedic in 2017 and worked for Valley Ambulance from 2018 to 2020. Shortly after obtaining his paramedic licensure, Courtney gave birth to their daughter, McKenzie Jo Meininger. Continuing with his desire to help people, Kyle obtained his MEDL certification in 2020, making him the only person with this certification in the state of Nebraska. With this certification he spent time over the following year traveling and fighting multiple Type 3 and Type 4 wildland fires around the state of Nebraska. In October 2020, Kyle became a Flight Paramedic with Air Link in Scottsbluff. On October 9, 2020, Kyle and Courtney were blessed again with another child, a son named Weston Gene Meininger.
Kyle is survived by his wife Courtney, daughter McKenzie, and son Weston, all of Gering; parents, Randy and Kim Meininger of Scottsbluff; brothers Jordan Meininger of Ogallala and Kaldon (Amanda) Meininger of Scottsbluff; grandparents Ed and Kay Meininger of Scottsbluff and Larry and Karen Slingsby of Ansley, NE; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, many close friends and colleagues, and of course, his best four-legged friend, Lyla.
In his free time, Kyle loved any sort of activity that would get him outside. Kyle's great-grandfather founded a family cabin in Evergreen, CO that he and his family loved to spend time at. While in the great outdoors, Kyle loved to spend his time hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed the trips he made to South Dakota and the Niobrara river with his friends and family, where they would ride ATVs, camp, and swim. Kyle loved his family and friends and was often the organizer of events that would bring his family together and spend time outside. Kyle was a kind, caring man who never missed an opportunity to say hello and give a big hug to those he knew. He was also very grateful for the camaraderie shared between he and his fellow firefighters and EMS personnel. Kyle adored his children and was always eager to share the latest pictures and videos he had of them. We loved Kyle so much and will miss him immensely.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Kyle's memory for the care of his wife and children. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
