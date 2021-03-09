I would like to extend my sympathy to the Fisher family. I worked with Larry as his secretary for the department of roads in 19998-19980 I must say he was the best boss a young young girl could´ve had. He always had such kind words to say about his wife Judy, and his daughter,Shannon and his son,Mike. He truly loved you guys. I always remembered him on October 2nd. And I must agree he kept the roads in Nebraska safeand clean. May you rest in peace Larry and Hope to see you again one day. Love, Diane

Diane (Reyes) Romero March 17, 2021