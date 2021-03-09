Menu
Larry Fisher
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE
Larry Gene Fisher March 5, 2021 Larry Gene Fisher passed away March 5, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center. At Larry's request, there will be no services or memorials. Online condolences may be made by viewing Larry's memorial page at www.bridgmanfun- eralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff are entrusted with arrangements. Larry was born in Odell, NE, October 2,1939, to Floyd Newton Fisher and Merle Maxine (Schell) Fisher. He lived his early years in Hollenberg, KS, Fairbury, NE and Beatrice, NE where his parents owned and operated several grocery stores. He received his education in the Beatrice public schools, excelling in academics and sports; baseball, football and track and field. Coached by the renowned Willis Jones through his high school years, Larry set records in football and the track and field events, shot put and discus. During the 1956 state track meet held in Lincoln, he set a new record in the shot put, only to break that same personal best the following year which would go unbroken for decades. Larry attended the University of Nebraska in 1957 and 1958. He joined the U S Army in 1958 and served on a few bases within the United States before being deployed to South Korea as a member of a Special Forces recon unit. Larry was honorably discharged in 1962 and served as a police officer in Lincoln in 1962 and 1963. In 1962, he met and married Judy Kiser of Lincoln. Their children are Shannon M. and Michael D. Larry then joined the Dept. of Roads Engineering with the State of Nebraska and was posted in Grand Island, building the bridges across I-80 interstate working their way West. He was then posted in different cities in Nebraska, subsequently transferring to the Maintenance Division in Scottsbluff in 1969 where he would serve for 30 years; 15 of which he would direct as the Highway Maintenance Supt. for District 5. The crews with whom he worked and set the standards for during this period achieved numerous awards for their continued excellence. Larry always stated these individuals were the best. None have excelled to that level since then. Larry retired in 2001. Hunting and fishing were Larry's favorite past times. He spent many long hours hunting with his friend Bill Watson, Bill's son Ty and Mike, Larry's son. They have tales! Lots of cold, damp mornings and fun stories. Larry is survived by his wife Judy, daughter Shannon (Al) McNeil, son Michael (Michelle) Fisher, grandsons Brandon, Anthony and Shea, granddaughter Rachel, sister Sharon (Joseph) Smith, nieces Darci Ann, Kirsten, Karin and Kimberly, and nephews Jeffrey and Christopher. God looked around His garden, and He found an empty place, He then looked down upon the earth, and saw your tired face, He put His arms around you, and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be Beautiful, He always take the best. He knew that you were suffering, He knew that you were in pain, He knew that you would never get well on earth again. He saw the road was getting rough, and the hills were hard to climb, So He closed your weary eyelids and whispered Peace by thine. It broke our hearts to lose you. But you didn't go alone. For part of us went with you, The day God called you HOME.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
I would like to extend my sympathy to the Fisher family. I have many memories of Larry as a classmate in the class of '57 at Beatrice Sr. High. Also as a fellow member of the 1955 VFW National Championship Team Teen-Er Baseball Tournament, Hershey PA. May God bless you with comfort and peace.
Orv Behrens
April 12, 2021
I would like to extend my sympathy to the Fisher family. I worked with Larry as his secretary for the department of roads in 19998-19980 I must say he was the best boss a young young girl could´ve had. He always had such kind words to say about his wife Judy, and his daughter,Shannon and his son,Mike. He truly loved you guys. I always remembered him on October 2nd. And I must agree he kept the roads in Nebraska safeand clean. May you rest in peace Larry and Hope to see you again one day. Love, Diane
Diane (Reyes) Romero
March 17, 2021
Sorry to hear about Larry´s passing . He was always very kind to me watching Mike and I play various sports together . My thoughts are with your family.
Bob Gantz
March 14, 2021
We are so touched by Larry's passing. It brought back so many loving memories of you Judy and family in 23 Club and football. So very precious family! We even recall the state track meets in Lincoln when Larry performed so outstandingly. We were there.
Sid & Peg Henderson
March 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss, thinking of you and wishing you peace and comfort.
Melinda
March 10, 2021
