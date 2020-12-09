Larry Boyd Fitzgibbon December 5, 2020 Larry Boyd Fitzgibbon was born Nov. 4, 1939 in Hubbell, NE, the first child of Evelyn and Laird Fitzgibbon. He graduated from Tobias High School in 1957, where he was an outstanding athlete, and graduated from Chadron State College in 1962. While at Chadron, Larry lettered in wrestling and was a member of the Industrial Arts Guild and Sigma Tau Gamma. August 5, 1962, he married Alice (Kip) Virtanen in Lincoln. He began his teaching career in Dalton, teaching industrial arts and history, plus coaching football, basketball, and track. He and Kip moved to Chadron in 1963, where they both taught at Chadron High School. Larry initiated the first wrestling program in Chadron. Son David was born in 1965. In 1970, Larry changed careers and went to work for the Nebraska Department of Labor. Starting as an employment counselor, Larry worked his way up to manager of the Scottsbluff area Job Service, and monitor advocate for the State of Nebraska. Second child, Eric, was born in 1970. Larry enjoyed various clubs and volunteer activities, including Jaycees, Elks and Shriners. He was especially fond of Lions Club, holding almost every local office, plus serving as District Governor and on the Lions Eye Bank Foundation. He was also active in his professional organization (International Association of Personnel in Employment Security) holding local and national offices. Upon taking an early retirement in 1990, Larry became active in a new group, "Friends of the Midwest Theater." Preceding Larry in death, his mother and stepfather, Evelyn and Adolph Dlouhy and son, Eric. Survived by his wife Kip, son David, daughter-in -law Tina Loseke, grandchildren Adam, Grace and Chloe and siblings Cheri Svec and Gary Fitzgibbon. No services. Suggested memorial: Friends of the Midwest Theater or Panhandle Humane Society.



