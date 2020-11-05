Larry Leider November 1, 2020 Larry Leider, 71, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home in Alliance surrounded by his family. Larry, "Grandpy," Alvin Leider was born July 29, 1949 in Alliance, NE to Jake and June (Boyles) Leider. The oldest, and by most accounts orneriest, of 5 children would later move to Scotts-bluff, NE where he graduated high sc-hool. In high school he was active in 4-H and horse shows. He had a horse named Frosty whom he would describe was "as wild as he." After high school, Larry was drafted into the Army and was later stationed at West Point and then Vietnam. Life back home included attending WNCC where he received additional training and graduated with a degree in auto mechanics and auto body, a skillset that he was familiar with from his childhood. His final career move would be serving as a railcar mechanic at SWEPCO, later AEP, for 40 years. After his retirement on October 15, 2019, he proudly served as the official-unofficial foreman on his son's house project. He was always going above and beyond everyone's expectations. Larry married his wife of 38 years, Nancy, and had four children Annie Peterson, Alice (Tuck) Fillingham, Amber (Chris) Cummings, and Andy (Amanda) Leider. All who know Larry know that he had never met a stranger. He was one of the good guys who would go out of his way to do anything for anyone and if he couldn't do it himself he would find someone who could. He was an avid collector, a food connoisseur (especially appetizers), a conversationalist, a wood carver, an ever-present hand at brandings, a regular presence at coffee time, an auction enthusiast, an expert furniture mover, and an all-around great man. Renowned for his tinkering abilities by his children, he enjoyed making things run another time around (current household dryer is still working after 37 years). Never more than a phone call away and no matter how far away you lived from him, you could count on him to run up and fix whatever needed repair - and of course be treated to dinner. He is Grandpy to the late Kaylynn Peterson; Mollie and Harper Peterson, Fletcher and Griffin Fillingham, Elsie Cummings, and grand-puppies Thor and Loki. This was a role he was so very well suited for, always bringing special treats, giving footsies, and never missing an event. A commendable servant to his country, an excellent role model for humanity, a good friend, and a wonderful father and grandfather to his family. He lived a life well-loved. Larry is preceded in death by his father and his sister Teresa Leider. He is survived by his wife and children, brother Jake (Ronna) Leider, sisters Sandra Janes and Cindy (Larry) Taylor, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Larry was welcomed into heaven on November 1, 2020. We will forever cherish his carefree spirit and ever-present smile. He carved such a beautiful life for all who knew him. Larry was devoted to Alliance and the panhandle of Nebraska. In this spirit, memorials are welcomed to be directed to Alliance Pillars in the Park, "Festival of Hope," or a cause of your choosing. Funeral services will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Bates-Gould Chapel with Reverend Cheryl Harris officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-7 p.m., with the family being present from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.