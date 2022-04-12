Laverne T. Scoggan April 10th, 2022 Laverne T. Scoggan, 83, of Scottsbluff, went home to be with her Lord Jesus on April 10th, 2022. Her graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 2:30pm at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with Pastor Tom Cooper officiating. Memorials have been established to The Legacy of the Plains Museum and Air Link of Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be made by viewing Lavern's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Laverne was born to Dave C. Temple and Lillian (Hilzer) Temple on a farmstead east of Gering NE on June 15,1938. She married her high school sweetheart Warren W Scoggan on January 6, 1957. To this union three daughters were born - Linda, Holly and Cindy and they were raised east of Scottsbluff on the Scoggan Family Farm. Laverne was a bookkeeper for over 40 years. After retirement she enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her family, her friends and living in Nebraska on the family farm until her death. But most of all she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and knowing that she's at home in heaven. Laverne is survived by her daughters Linda Pickett of Billings, MT, Holly (John) VanStechelman of Gilbert, AZ, and Cindy (Tom) Cooper of Gering, NE; brother Roger (Val) Temple of Chadron, NE; brother-in-law Dr. Allen (Sue) Scoggan of CO, two nephews; one niece; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren with #13 due early in June. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Warren, and her in-laws Warren E. and Helen Scoggan.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 12, 2022.