LaVonne Ann Horn March 16, 2021 LaVonne (Gosh-orn) Horn was born in Wakefield, NE, on April 18, 1932. She started her teaching career in rural schools in Nebraska. During the Korean War, she and her husband, Don, worked in Wichita, KN, at Boeing Aircraft. They then moved to western Nebraska, to Scotts-bluff, where they taught school for 25 years. They retired in 1988 and spent the next 13 years between Arizona City, AZ and their beloved Black Hills living in Custer, SD. They enjoyed working a number of summers at various tourist attractions- the Cosmos, Rockerville and the 1881 Train. Don passed away in 2003. LaVonne was a member of the VFW Aux and the Custer Lutheran Fellowship Church. She enjoyed the many summers she and Don were volunteers at the 1881 Museum. On March 16, 2021, at age 88, LaVonne died at Rapid City Monument Hospice House in Rapid City, SD. She is survived by her brother, Bob (Shirley) Goshorn of Bosque Farms, NM; sister-in-law, Billee Burley of Eaton, CO; sister-in-law, Ruth Goshorn (Marvin) from Mindon, NV; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 22, 2021, at Custer Lutheran Fellowship Church in Custer, SD with Reverend Pam Power officiating.



Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 19, 2021.