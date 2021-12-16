Leon G. Urdiales, Sr. December 13, 2021 Leon G. Urdiales, Sr., 86, of Morrill, NE passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Mitchell Care Center. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, December 17, 2021 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Mitchell with Fr. Michael McDonald as Celebrant. A Rosary Service will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Church. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Leon's honor be made in care of his family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by viewing Leon's memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com
. Jones Mortuary are entrusted with arrangements. Leon was born January 20, 1935, in Eastland, TX to Manuel and Herminia Urdiales. He attended school in Morrill. He was united in marriage to Nancy Gonzales on June 11, 1955 in Morrill, NE. Leon started with Jirdon-Agri in 1957 and continued with Jirdon-Agri Feeds. He stayed in the feed industry until his retirement. The couple made their home in Morrill, NE where they raised their 6 children. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. He enjoyed watching the Huskers and Colorado Rockies. His family was his pride and joy. Leon will be remembered most for being the Mayor of Morrill. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Leon is survived by his daughters Ramona Husted, Sally (Jim) Mathis, Janie (Richard) Sauer, Melissa (Jose) Morales; sons Leon (Della) Urdiales and John (Marcy) Urdiales; 16 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Leon was preceded in death by his wife; parents; 8 siblings and son-in-law.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 16, 2021.