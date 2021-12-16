Menu
Leon G. Urdiales Sr.
Leon G. Urdiales, Sr. December 13, 2021 Leon G. Urdiales, Sr., 86, of Morrill, NE passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Mitchell Care Center. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, December 17, 2021 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Mitchell with Fr. Michael McDonald as Celebrant. A Rosary Service will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Church. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Leon's honor be made in care of his family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by viewing Leon's memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary are entrusted with arrangements. Leon was born January 20, 1935, in Eastland, TX to Manuel and Herminia Urdiales. He attended school in Morrill. He was united in marriage to Nancy Gonzales on June 11, 1955 in Morrill, NE. Leon started with Jirdon-Agri in 1957 and continued with Jirdon-Agri Feeds. He stayed in the feed industry until his retirement. The couple made their home in Morrill, NE where they raised their 6 children. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. He enjoyed watching the Huskers and Colorado Rockies. His family was his pride and joy. Leon will be remembered most for being the Mayor of Morrill. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Leon is survived by his daughters Ramona Husted, Sally (Jim) Mathis, Janie (Richard) Sauer, Melissa (Jose) Morales; sons Leon (Della) Urdiales and John (Marcy) Urdiales; 16 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Leon was preceded in death by his wife; parents; 8 siblings and son-in-law.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Theresa's Catholic Church
1715 17th, MITCHELL, NE
Dec
17
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Theresa's Catholic Church
1715 17th, MITCHELL, NE
5 Entries
My belated condolences for the Urdiales family
BERNARD A BRAVO
December 31, 2021
I met Leon when I worked part-time in the office at Jirdon's as a young college student in the early 1970's. Even after all these years, I still remember Leon because he was so kind, friendly, and a complete gentleman. I'm sure your family will miss him terribly, and my sympathies are with you as you mourn your loss. With fond memories of a great man, Toni (Bowen) Morehouse
Toni (Bowen) Morehouse
December 26, 2021
Please accept my condolences and sympathy to all Mr. Leon´s family. I have fond memories of Mr. Leon and Mrs. Nancy when I was a child and teenager living in Morrill. My parents Benjamin and Sulema Miranda were good friends with them. May he rest in Heavenly peace.
Mary Lou Miranda Kennedy
Friend
December 21, 2021
Descanses tío q dios te bendiga y te de paz en la vida entero. De nuestra familia Pete, Anita, Andrés y Jordan, Aviana, Pablo, Calixto y Jahlil, Miguel, Mareva, Zaide y Devin. Amor y paz
La Familia Urdiales-Lakewood Colorado
December 16, 2021
Mona, Sally, Janie and family, So very sorry to hear about your fathers passing, We both know how hard it is to lose a parent even if it is a health issue. I have such fond memories of Leon, he will always be a favorite of mine. Please know you are all in our thoughts and prayers. George and Lisa Hernandez
George and Lisa Hernandez
Friend
December 16, 2021
