Leonard C. Soucie December 30, 2021 Leonard C. Soucie, age 94, of Lodgepole, NE passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at SRMC Extended Care in Sidney. Rosary services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, January 7, 2022 in the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sidney, NE with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. with Father Karnish officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney. Services will be recorded and available on our website for viewing. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Thursday, January 6th from 1-6:00 P.M. to sign Leonard's register book and leave condolences for the family. Family will be present from 1-6:00 P.M. You may view Leonard's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com
. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Leonard's care and funeral arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 4, 2022.