Leyn M. Sherlock September 11, 2021 Funeral services for Leyn M. Sherlock, age 70, of Gering, Nebraska, who died on September 11, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, will be held on Thursday, September 16 at 2pm at Gering Memorial Chapel with Reverend Richard Neugebaur officiating. After the services, cremation will take place and a burial will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established to St. James Lutheran Church and online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com
Leyn was born March 10, 1951, at St. Joseph Hospital in Alliance, Nebraska, to Clarence R. Sherlock, and Edna M. Stites. He received his early education at Bridgeport and country schools where his mother taught, graduating from Sioux County High School. He married Marcia L. Knigge Muske on May 19, 2001, at St. James Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff, and made their home in Terrytown. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church LCMS and a lapsed member of Nebraska ABATE. He did anything he wanted to try and worked as a cowboy, meat cutter, handyman, and farmer. He enjoyed motorcycling, gardening, fishing, and hunting. Survivors include his wife, Marcia; step-daughter, Connie Knicely; step-son and daughter-in-law, J.R. and Chandra Muske; grandchildren, Erin Knicely, Phil Knicely, Alexa Muske, Rebekah Muske, Joshua Muske; brother, Ellis; sisters, Lilli and Del Clary, Ida and Jim Penny, Chris and Wayne McGrew, Treina Kaufman, Ella Thomas; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Edna Sherlock, and in-laws, Erwin and Betty Knigge; and brothers-in-law, Roger Kaufman and Stanley Thomas.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 14, 2021.