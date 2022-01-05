Lois J. Hanley December 29, 2021 Lois J. Hanley, 73, of Crawford, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Memorial United Methodist Church in Harrison with Pastor Lami Oladimeji officiating. Cremation has taken place and interment will be held at a later date at the Harrison Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed and recorded to Lois's obituary page at www.reverencefuneralparlor.com
. Memorials may be made to the family, in c/o 303 Hanley Rd Crawford, NE 69339, all to be taken to the Kansas Ranchers devastated by fires. Lois was born June 13, 1948 in Lusk, WY to Clifford and Vera (Lantz) Leeling. She graduated from Sioux County High School and went on to attend Chadron State College for one year. She later enrolled in Fullen's where she earned her cosmetology certification. Lois married Martin Hanley on October 25, 1968 in Hot Springs, SD. Three children were born to this union: Raymond, Jenny and Rusty. The family lived in Sidney before moving to Sioux County where they began a life on the ranch. Lois worked as the head cook at Fort Robinson for seven years, however, the job she loved most was being a ranch wife. She was a hard worker, taking on any ranch duties necessary. She enjoyed riding the four-wheelers to complete her tasks, but her world was changed when she got a side-by-side! She could then fit her beloved dogs alongside her as she worked. Lois was an incredible cook and cooked countless meals throughout her lifetime. Her homemade cooking was always the highlight of brandings on the ranch. She previously served on the Farm Service Agency board, two rural school boards, Sioux County H.S. board, Log Cabin Community Club and community card clubs. Survivors include her husband, Martin Hanley; children, Raymond (Becky) Hanley, Jenny (Dale) Batt, and Rusty (Heidi) Hanley; grandchildren, Jesse (Jack) McRoberts, Rebecca (Cody) Dauel, Heather Hanley, Michael (Angelina Bannan) Hanley, Jesse (Kassidy) Young, Corbin Batt, and Lilly and Suzy Hanley; one great grandchild, Holdyn Hanley; sister-in-law, Audrey Holland; along with other extended family members and friends. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Vera Leeling; in-laws, Octave and Opal Hanley; and brother-in-law, LaVerne Hanley.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.