Loran "Dallas" Swanson November 25, 2020 Loran "Dallas" Swanson, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 5, 1929 to parents Loren and Beth (Moore) Swanson of Hemingford, NE. He attended country school and graduated from Heming-ford High School in 1946. On September 19, 1950 Dallas was united in holy matrimony to Dorothy Maiefski at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hemingford and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. He served his country from 1951 to 1953 as a Supply Sargent in the 8th Army during the Korean War. Dallas returned to the farming and ranching life, working hard and loving his family. He was a member of the American Legion Post #9, the Elks, St. Bridget's Catholic Church, served on the rural school board and spent 21 years driving the school bus for Hemingford Public Schools. Dallas is survived by his wife, Dorothy of Hemingford, his children Deborah (Brian) Grant of Alliance, Danette Hudson, David (Rhonda) Swanson, Daniel (Nancy) Swanson of Hemingford, and Dianne (Mike) DeBerard of Golden, CO; brother Jack (Patsy) Swanson; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Loren and Beth, sister Beverly Delsing, grandson Chad Swanson, great-grandson Jake Swanson, and son-in-law Mike Hudson. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 12th at 10:00 a.m. in Hemingford, NE at St. Bridget Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating. A Rosary will precede the mass at 9:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Hemingford Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Ponderosa Villa Care Center, 755 1st Street, Crawford, NE 69339 or to the donor's choice.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.