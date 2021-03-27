Loreen June Sheldon March 25, 2021 Loreen June Sheldon, 70, died peacefully at her home in Yoder, WY, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Funeral services are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com
. Loreen is survived by her husband Danny Sheldon of Yoder, WY; daughter Tammy (Gary) Hunter of Torrington, WY; sister Patricia Lawrence; grandchildren Brenden (Seville) Hunter, Nicholas Hunter and one great grandson Bruce Hunter all of Torrington, WY. She is preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Ethel Wagher; brother David Wagher and her daughter Virginia Hickman.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 27, 2021.