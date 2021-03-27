Menu
Loreen Sheldon
Loreen June Sheldon March 25, 2021 Loreen June Sheldon, 70, died peacefully at her home in Yoder, WY, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Funeral services are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com. Loreen is survived by her husband Danny Sheldon of Yoder, WY; daughter Tammy (Gary) Hunter of Torrington, WY; sister Patricia Lawrence; grandchildren Brenden (Seville) Hunter, Nicholas Hunter and one great grandson Bruce Hunter all of Torrington, WY. She is preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Ethel Wagher; brother David Wagher and her daughter Virginia Hickman.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 27, 2021.
So sorry for your loss. Losing family is so hard and being a cousin, it's great to remember the times we had together at family get togethers and how close we all were when we were growing up. Prayers to all of the family.
Betsy Niebuhr
March 31, 2021
