Lorin Ray Anthony April 13, 2022 Lorin Ray Anthony, Age 77, of Sidney, Ne passed away Wednesday April 13th at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Ne. He was born July 18th 1944 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to the late Paul Preston Anthony and Bessie Margaret (Curtin) Anthony. He graduated High School from Scottsbluff, Ne in 1962, then went on to serve his country in the United States Navy in San Diego, CA and Honolulu, HI as a submarine tender mechanic. After he finished his duty with the Navy he returned home and moved to Sidney, NE where he eventually opened Anthony's Body Shop. Our father met the love of his life, Geraldine Faye Fritzler in 1966 while he was working as an auto body technician in Sidney. They were then married August 27, 1967 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Alliance, NE. Out of this union, they had two sons, Michael and David. Dad loved taking a piece of scrap metal with four wheels under it and turning it into a Hot Rod, traveling to car shows, drinking coffee with his buddies at 10 am, yelling from the stands for his grandkids at sporting events, fixing a dent or buffing a car on a Saturday, walking the beaches in Mexico and trying to beat everyone at a board game or cards (except Geri or his two Daughter in Laws). He was proceeded in death by his loving wife Geraldine Anthony, parents Paul and Bessie Anthony, father and mother in-law Alex and Dorothy Fritzler. Lorin is survived by his 2 sons, Michael and Cary Anthony of Lincoln,NE, David and Katie Anthony of McCook,NE; five Grandsons Mitchell and Katye Thomas, Tyler and Danielle Anthony, Logan Gomez, Alexander Anthony, Brody Anthony; and 3 great grandsons, Milo Thomas, Dawson and Kai Anthony; three brothers-in-law Richard and Barbara Fritzler, Alvin and Joella Fritzler, and Allan Fritzler and many loving Friends. "Put your troubles in the rearview, foot on the pedal, stay between the lines and cruise." A Car Show of Life will be held Saturday, April 23rd, 1pm at the Sidney Elks Club. We invite family and friends to come celebrate Lorin. As we all know Lorin's love for cars, please bring your car to display along with Lorin's hot rods. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made in his name for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Nebraska Angel of Hope-Sidney.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.