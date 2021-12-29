Lydia Reichert December 26, 2021 Lydia passed away on December 26, 2021. Her funeral will be held at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska with visitation starting at 9:00am and the funeral at 10:00am on Monday, January 3, 2021 with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery. She was born on September 17, 1923, in Scottsbluff to Henry and Elizabeth (Hartwig) Dittenber. She married Alex Reichert on November 26, 1944, in Scottsbluff. Two children were born to this union, Sharon and David. Lydia lived most of her life on the farm she and Alex owned in Mitchell Valley. Lydia was a lifetime member of Zion Church. She is survived by her daughter Sharon of Denver, CO; son, David (Annette) if Mitchell; Grandchildren, Nathan Reichert of Denver, Ethan (Ashley) Reichert of Gering, and Jordan Reichert of Mitchell; Great grandsons, Jack & Luca Reichert of Gering; her sisters, Esther Green and Helen Foos, both of Scottsbluff; plus numerous nieces and nephews. Lydia was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Amelia (John) Huber, Clara (Henry) Schuldies, Marie (Elmer) Sthala, Katherine (Clarence) Buxman, and Dorothy (Robert) Kraft; brother and sister-in-law, Rhine and Lea Dittenber; and brothers-in-law, Ruben Green and Harold Foos. Lydia will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 29, 2021.