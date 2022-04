M. Jane Hunter January 8, 2022 M. Jane Hunter, 86, of Scottsbluff, passed away on January 8, 2022, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2022. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 11, 2022.